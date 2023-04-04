Airtel Recharge Plans with 365 Days Validity, Data and Voice Calling Benefits

Bharti Airtel has three recharge plans available for users with which they can get 365 days of service validity. This means a complete year's worth of validity. All these three plans are completely different from each other and would suit the needs of varied users. The most affordable plan in this list is the Rs 1799 plan. This plan is likely suitable for people who just want validity and access to Airtel's mobile network services for one year. The most expensive plan in this list is the Rs 3359 plan, and it offers plenty of benefits to consumers. Let's take a look at all of them.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3359 Plan

The Airtel Rs 3359 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data. It carries a validity of 365 days and also offers customers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits bundled with this plan. Benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months at no cost, Rs 100 cashback with FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music for free.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Airtel also comes with a validity of 365 days and offers users 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There is also Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1799 Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 1799 plan comes with 24GB of data, voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also carries a validity of 365 days, and there are additional benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

These are the three yearly validity plans that you can choose from Bharti Airtel today. As mentioned, all of them would suit different kinds of individuals.