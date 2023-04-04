Green Mountain and KMW to Build 54 MW Sustainable Data Center Near Frankfurt

Green Mountain, a Norwegian data center company, has agreed with the local energy company, KMW (Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden), to establish a new 54 MW data center site in Mainz, 30 km outside Frankfurt. Both companies have formed a new joint venture (JV) to develop the campus with a 50:50 stake. The data center will be backed by renewable energy sources from KMW and operated according to high sustainability standards.

Three Buildings Planned

Three buildings are planned at the 25,000 sqm site named FRA1-Mainz, and situated in an already existing industrial area adjacent to KMW's power plants. Local authorities have approved the building application, and construction will start in Q3 2023. This location has the ability to accommodate both multi-tenant agreements and dedicated facilities for larger client installations.

According to the statement by the company, the FRA1-Mainz site has all the necessary conditions in place to establish itself as one of the most environmentally-friendly data centers in the world.

KMW's renewable energy portfolio covers the power supply. It will be cooled by the adjacent Rhine River, making it very energy efficient with a PUE below 1.3. The KMW gas plant will supply the backup power, making diesel generators for emergency power redundant. Strong connectivity is secured with a location close to the Frankfurt DE-CIX hub. Up to 60 MW of waste heat will be fed into the Mainz district heating system, making sure the precious energy resources are used optimally. This district heating grid supplies up to 1000 properties in the city.

This facility is a large and long-term project in Mainz, and with this partnership, Green Mountain continues its pan-European growth strategy.