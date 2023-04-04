Fibrus Fibre Network Reaches 250,000 Homes

Fibrus, a Belfast-based full-fibre broadband service provider in rural and regional areas of the UK, has announced a milestone update in its fibre network rollout. Fibrus has reached 250,000 homes across Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

Also Read: M-net and SWM Expand Fiber to Reach 650,000 Munich Homes and Enterprises

Fibrus brand

The full fibre service provider, which started during the Covid-19 pandemic, has supported thousands of people in rural communities by offering high-speed broadband connectivity. According to the statement issued on Monday, the company said the Fibrus brand is becoming a trusted brand in the areas it serves. Fibrus focus on offering affordable prices, quality and service helped the company grow in the past twelve months.

According to the company, some significant moments on the path to the milestone include the following:

More than 17,000 Kilometres of fibre is laid to connect homes across NI and Cumbria - more than the distance from Giants Causeway to the Great Barrier Reef. Fibrus's customer base has increased 5x in just one year, and customers enjoy 5.1 million hours of fibrefast broadband each week. The team has grown to over 400 people. The company has committed Euros 700 million in capital.

Fibrus is looking for opportunities to densify its network and grow while aiming to reach 1 million homes in the future.

Also Read: Bell Expands Fibre Internet Access to More Locations in Canada

2 Gbps Full Fibre Broadband

In other related news, Fibrus has launched Northern Ireland's fastest broadband service at 2 Gbps using XGS-PON technology following the first upgrades to its broadband network. Fibrus, in partnership with Nokia, is future proofing networks for delivering 10 Gbps capable services and the best network possible for customers. The first customers already connected with the fastest speeds in Northern Ireland are in the town of Rathfriland in County Down, with the rollouts continuing at pace.