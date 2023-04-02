M-net and SWM Expand Fiber to Reach 650,000 Munich Homes and Enterprises

M-net, a regional telecommunications provider in Germany, has announced that in partnership with Stadtwerke Muenchen (SWM), it is expanding its ongoing Munich fibre-optic network rollout programme to connect another 17,600 households in the region. The construction work has begun in eastern Bogenhausen and in the western Lerchenau.

M-net and SWM have been opening Munich with a high-speed fiber optic network since 2010 and today around 630,000 households and companies already access the internet via high-speed fiber optic technology. Post-completion of the expansion in 2023, the total coverage number increases to 650,000. Areas in Laim Mitte and Balanstrasse were recently developed and connected in 2022.

FTTH in Munich

According to the statement, 70% of Munich households already have direct access to a Fiber optic network. With the current expansion phase, a further 3,300 buildings with around 17,600 households and enterprises will get connected to fiber. Furthermore, the existing FTTB (Fiber to the Building) will be upgraded to FTTH this year.

According to SWM, in contrast to copper-based technologies, the complete fiber optic connection drastically reduces power consumption and, as a result, CO2 emissions.

The SWM and M-net are upgrading the city with a modern high-speed fiber optic network designed for future needs. Notably, M-net offers fair access to other telecommunications providers. As part of its commitment to sustainability and livability, SWM also extends their efforts beyond renewable energies and electric mobility to include the expansion of fiber optics.

As part of the joint expansion project for Munich, SWM takes over the laying of the passive fiber optic infrastructure, while M-net installs the active network technology and operates the network with telecommunications and media services, including broadband internet with speeds of up to 1 Gbps.