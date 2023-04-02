CelcomDigi Launches CelcomDigi Business Brand for Enterprises

Malaysian operator CelcomDigi has introduced CelcomDigi Business, demonstrating the company's commitment to supporting enterprises of all sizes in enhancing their operational efficiency and productivity through a range of digital and connectivity solutions. CelcomDigi Business webpage welcomes users with the message "Your Business goal is our priority."

CelcomDigi Business

CelcomDigi Business brings the best of both Celcom and Digi's network, products and services, customer experience, innovation, and industry experts to meet the diverse needs of businesses for the present and the future. CelcomDigi Business has been established through the recent merger of Celcom and Digi. It currently serves over 20 million customers offering Mobile, Fixed, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Cybersecurity solutions to business customers from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), large corporate enterprises, and public sector segments.

According to the statement, CelcomDigi is determined to understand the dynamic needs of businesses, and the company wants to help enterprises realise the opportunities and benefits using the right technologies and digital solutions to solve business challenges and improve efficiencies.

CelcomDigi Business Solutions

CelcomDigi Business offers a range of purpose-built solutions delivered on the nation's fastest and most extensive network. Businesses can rely on the exceptional connectivity offered by CelcomDigi Business for their mobile and fixed requirements, ensuring the best in value, reliability, and performing connectivity, allowing them to operate seamlessly on the go while facilitating Industry 4.0 initiatives.

IoT Solutions

In addition, enterprises looking to expedite their digital transformation can leverage the IoT solutions offered by CelcomDigi Business, enabling machines to become smarter assets and improving productivity and efficiency. Moreover, CelcomDigi Business' Cloud and Cybersecurity solutions assist businesses in enhancing the governance and security of their data and intellectual property.

CelcomDigi Business also said it will bring enhanced digital products and solutions to the market very soon, ensuring businesses have access to affordable, best-in-class digital solutions and expertise while supporting them in their digitalisation efforts.