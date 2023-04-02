200 Mbps Plans from Airtel, BSNL, and More

ACT doesn't offer its 200 Mbps plan in every circle. You may enquire whether the plan is available in your city or not from the company. In Ahmedabad, the ACT Lightning plan offers customers 200 Mbps of download and upload speed. It is available for Rs 999 per month.

  • Fixed-line broadband internet gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 200 Mbps plans are a really good choice for many customers in India.
  • BSNL has two 200 Mbps plans.

Airtel, BSNL, ACT

Fixed-line broadband internet gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. People started working from their homes and relied on their internet connections to get access to entertainment as well. High-speed broadband plans became the saviour for people who had several others in their home connected to the same Wi-Fi network along with multiple other devices such as TVs and more. Some of the top ISPs (internet service providers) in India include names such as BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), Airtel, and ACT Fibernet. Today, we will be looking at the 200 Mbps broadband plans from these companies.

200 Mbps plans might not be required for a majority of the population, but they are a good deal because they come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well.

Airtel 200 Mbps Plan

Bharti Airtel's 200 Mbps plan comes at a monthly price of Rs 999. Note that the taxes aren't included here. With this plan, users get 200 Mbps of download and upload speeds. Along with that, users also get 3.3TB of monthly data and additional benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, Apollo, FASTag, and Wynk Premium.

BSNL 200 Mbps Plan with OTT Benefit

BSNL has two 200 Mbps plans. We will be talking about the one that comes with an OTT benefit. The Rs 1499 plan from BSNL comes with up to 200 Mbps of download and upload speed. The data offered by this plan is 3.3TB, and users get free access to platforms such as Lionsgate, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

ACT 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT doesn't offer its 200 Mbps plan in every circle. You may enquire whether the plan is available in your city or not from the company. In Ahmedabad, the ACT Lightning plan offers customers 200 Mbps of download and upload speed. It is available for Rs 999 per month. Users can get Netflix at no additional cost with this plan along with other OTT benefits at a discounted rate.

