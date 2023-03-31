Connect Broadband Offering OTT Benefits with Rs 599 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In any circle that the company provides services, the Rs 599 plan is the one that is the most affordable OTT bundled option. Note that the company only offers services in three circles - Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab.

Highlights

  • Connect Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP).
  • Whether the company would roll out the services in other circles of India or not is something, we would have to wait and see.
  • One thing that seems very apparent when you look at the plans of Connect Broadband is that the company has tried to keep the services as low in cost as possible.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP). Whether the company would roll out the services in other circles of India or not is something, we would have to wait and see. One thing that seems very apparent when you look at the plans of Connect Broadband is that the company has tried to keep the services as low in cost as possible. Most of the ISPs don't offer OTT (0ver-the-top) benefits to customers on lower-priced plans. But Connect Broadband is offering OTT benefits with plans starting at just Rs 599. Along with that, the company is offering decent download and upload speeds with the connection to ensure that the customer has the best experience in whatever he is doing on the internet. Let's take a look at the broadband plan from the company that is offering OTT benefits for just Rs 599.

Read More - Get a Fiber Broadband Connection, 5G is Unreliable

Connect Broadband Rs 599 Plan

In any circle that the company provides services, the Rs 599 plan is the one that is the most affordable OTT bundled option. Note that the company only offers services in three circles - Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab.

With the Rs 599 plan, customers get 75 Mbps of speed which is very decent. Along with this, customers get unlimited data and unlimited voice calling via a fixed-line connection. There are no ISD calls bundled with this plan. The three OTT benefits offered with the plan are Playbox TV, Fancode, and one more unnamed podcast subscription.

Playbox TV is an IPTV service which offers both OTT movies and TV content, along with live TV channels for entertainment. It has apps for Android phones, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. On the website of Playbox TV, there's no mention of iOS support, but it is also available in Apple's App Store.

