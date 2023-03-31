Lumos Announces Its Second Expansion in South Carolina

Lumos, a leading Fiber Optic Internet service provider across North Carolina (NC) and Virginia, has announced its second expansion in South Carolina. This expansion of Lumos into Spartanburg County of South Carolina brings 706 miles of fiber optic technology to the region. Lumos is the first provider to bring fiber optic technology to the community.

Lumos Expansion into Spartanburg County

This expansion of Lumos comes as part of the company's initial investment of USD 100 million in Richland and Lexington Counties. According to the statement, Lumos becomes the first fiber optic provider in the community, providing upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster than traditional cable or DSL technologies. Apart from Spartanburg, the towns of Cowpens, Duncan, Lyman, Greer, and Wellford will also be able to access Lumos' fiber internet service.

Brian Stading, Lumos CEO, said, "The world we live in requires fast, and more importantly, reliable internet. According to Broadband Now, only 49% of South Carolinians have access to a 1 Gig symmetrical broadband connection, ranking 43rd in the country. Lumos is committed to improving connectivity in South Carolina by bringing symmetrical speed fiber internet to many communities across the state."

Spartanburg County residents are demanding high-speed internet in all areas of the county, and County Council has responded by allocating millions of dollars in ARP funds to build broadband infrastructure in the unserved and underserved areas of the county.

According to the company, Engineering work will begin in Spartanburg County soon, and residents will receive communication by mail when construction begins. Lumos will invest more than USD 60 Million to bring over 700 miles of 100% Fiber Optic Technology to Spartanburg County.