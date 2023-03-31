Azercell and Bakcell Users Can Now Experience 5G on iPhone

Azercell, the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch 5G technology in trial mode has now announced collaborating with Apple to enable 5G support on iPhones. Bakcell says Apple iPhone users can now experience ultra-high speed internet by using the 5G test network.

Highlights

  • Apple, having completed Azerbaijan's Network quality validation of two telcos, including performance testing released 5G support.
  • Bakcell is providing free 5GB of data to Apple iPhone users accessing the 5G Network.
  • Bakcell is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch eSIM and VoLTE technologies.

Azercell and Bakcell, the leading mobile network operators in Azerbaijan, have launched 5G services and are extensively expanding 4G Networks to support the growing data and digital needs of the people of Azerbaijan. Now, both Azercell and Bakcell announce that their subscribers using Apple iPhones can access and trial 5G services in areas of 5G Network availability.

Azercell iPhone users can trial 5G

Azercell, the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch 5G technology in trial mode supporting a range of smartphones in December last year, has now announced collaborating with Apple to enable 5G support on iPhones. Apple, having completed Azerbaijan's Network quality validation, including performance testing, has pushed out a 5G network software upgrade on March 28, 2023, and now Apple iPhone users can experience and test 5G on iPhones in the entire area of Fountain Square.

Azercell says 5G offers download rates of up to 1 Gbps, ultra-low latency, better dependability, vast network capacity and advanced user experience. Regarding consumer 5G use cases, Azercell said many innovations are being developed worldwide to unlock more potential.

5G from Bakcell for iPhone users

Bakcell says Apple iPhone users can now experience ultra-high speed internet by using the 5G test network, which was rolled across several locations of Baku. Bakcell's 5G Network, currently operating in test mode, is available at various places in Baku for Bakcell customers to test. Customers can experience the 5G Network of Bakcell at - Fountain Square, Khagani Garden (Molokan Garden) and Deniz Mall shopping center.

Free 5G Data from Bakcell

Bakcell is providing free 5GB of data to Apple iPhone users accessing the 5G Network. To get this benefit, Bakcell users need to dial *501*1# on their phones while at locations where the 5G network is active.

Subscribers with 5G supported devices of Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Poco and Vivo smartphones have been able to experience the 5G technology from Bakcell already. Bakcell is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch eSIM and VoLTE technologies.

