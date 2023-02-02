Bakcell Launches Test 5G Services in Baku

Bakcell, the leading mobile network operator in Azerbaijan announced the launch of 5G Services. Bakcell's 5G Network, currently operating in test mode, is available at various places in Baku for Bakcell customers to test. Customers can experience the 5G Network of Bakcell at - the Fountain Square, Khagani Garden (Molokan Garden) and Deniz Mall shopping center.

Bakcell Supported 5G Devices

Users with 5G supported devices of Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Poco and Vivo smartphones can experience the 5G technology from the fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan. Currently, these are the only smartphone brands that are open to the 5G Network of Bakcell.

Bakcell asks its users not to get disappointed if their devices don't support the 5G Network. The telco invites users to visit the Bakcell '5G corner' in the fountain square and experience the super speeds of Bakcell 5G.

Bakcell Gifting Free Data to test 5G

For customers to test and experience 5G, Bakcell is gifting 5 GB of free data. If the subscriber's device supports 5G, free data of 5 GB will be automatically added to the balance of the mobile number. This free data can be used in 5G trial areas in 1 hour. Bakcell promises incredibly high speeds above 1 Gbps on its 5G Network. Existing 4G LTE SIM card are compatible with Bakcell 5G, and there is no need to get a new SIM card. Customers can visit 5g.bakcell.com for more detailed information about 5G from Bakcell.

VoLTE and eSIM Technologies

Bakcell is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch eSIM and VoLTE technologies. Bakcell eSIM is compatible with selected devices of Apple, Google Pixel, Samsung and Huawei smartphones. Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei select devices support VoLTE services. Bakcell is rated Azerbaijan's fastest Network, as per speedtest results. Backcell welcomes the new month of the new year with its 5G services.