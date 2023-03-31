Newest Releases to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in April 2023

OTT platforms are getting ready to provide their audiences a broad assortment of series, episodes, and films in April 2023 as we enter the fourth month of the year. The month will feature some of your favourite shows that you love to hate, such as Indian Matchmaking, as well as series and movies by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Catch These Top-Rated HBO Originals on Disney+ Hotstar Before March Ends

Everyone has something to look forward to, from historical dramas to inspirational spy thrillers. With so many alternatives available, choosing what to watch next could be challenging. We will go over the most anticipated OTT releases for March 2023 so that you can plan your binge-watching correctly.

Citadel

Citadel had crumbled a decade before. The autonomous worldwide spy agency that was in charge of ensuring everyone's safety and security was destroyed by agents of Manticore, a large syndicate that discreetly rules the planet. Elite agents Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), who had just been saved from death by the fall of Citadel, had their memories erased.

Since then, they have remained unseen while they developed new personas and lives. Until one evening, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), Mason's former Citadel coworker, finds him and requests help to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. When Mason finds Nadia, the two spies go on a mission that takes them across the globe to defeat Manticore while navigating a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous yet undying love.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 28

Also Read: 5 New Indian Documentaries to Watch on OTT Platforms Right Now, From Crime to Sports

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

In this Netflix wedding and romance reality show, matchmaker Sima Taparia accompanies clients from all around the world through the arranged marriage process, providing an inside look at the custom in the modern era. Due to the success of the first season, which debuted in 2020, it was renewed for a second season, which debuted in August 2022, and is now in its third season.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 21

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a forthcoming movie starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is scheduled for release in 2023. "In my opinion, the movie is a happy movie, and I hope that everyone else agrees. We also have a fantastic cast from Kolkata. Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury are here. In addition, I've collaborated with Anjali Anand, Kshitee Jog, and Aamir Bashir. It's a huge ensemble, a familial love tale, and we have so many exciting new performers," stated Karan Johar in an interview.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 28

Also Read: Enjoy the Newest and Best With These Popular Indian Web Series on OTT

Tooth Pari

The movie, which stars Sikander Kher, Tanya Maniktala, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the key roles, tells the tale of a rebellious vampire with a damaged tooth who falls in love with a bashful dentist on the streets of Kolkata. The plot of the movie centres on whether or not supernatural and human powers will be able to bring them together.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 20