Enjoy These Highly Regarded Indian Spy Thriller Films on OTT for an Engaging Experience

India has several intelligence services that work relentlessly to maintain the country's security, much like any other emerging global power. Because of the risk-taking operations that its agents complete, the RAW of the Indian Army has become renowned. Movies concerning spies and top-secret operations are sure to be of considerable interest to the general public because most of these missions were enormous triumphs that altered the course of history.

Profiting from the buzz, the Indian film industry has produced several suspenseful spy films that are, to put it mildly, breathtaking. If Indian spy thriller movies are your thing, there is a lot to watch on OTT platforms, from the highly regarded film Goodachari to the exciting Mission Majnu.

Here are the top 6 Indian spy thriller films available on streaming services that you just must see if you want an engaging experience.

Raazi

During the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, the movie is set. Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani household, is the protagonist of the tale. Her goal is to spy on Pakistan and gather important data. The movie reimagines Harinder Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat." Meghna Gulzar is in charge of directing this patriotic action thriller. Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Alia Bhatt, and other well-known actors play key roles in it.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Mission Majnu

The movie chronicles the tale of Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, an undercover RAW agent in Pakistan. The film follows him as he undertakes a perilous journey to learn the truth about Pakistan's covert nuclear weapons programme. Shantanu Bagchi is in charge of directing the spy thriller movie. The major cast comprises Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and other actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Baby

An anti-terrorism task group is established in the wake of the Mumbai attacks of 26/11 in order to stop such assaults on Indian soil. To secure the nation, however, the agents must travel to other nations to neutralise and apprehend terrorists who intend to inflict harm in India. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and other actors are featured in the film. It is under Neeraj Pandey's direction.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Madras Cafe

The film, which is based on the conflict between Tamil militant organisations and the Sri Lankan and Indian governments, tells the story of a RAW agent tasked with putting an end to the Sri Lankan civil war. He experiences numerous hardships and setbacks as a result of his quest while carrying the burden of this work. Raashi Khanna, Nargis Fahkri, John Abraham, and other actors are featured in this film. Shoojit Sircar is the film's director.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Vishwaroopam

When the wife of a Kathak dancing instructor sends an investigator after him, his private existence is made public. She unintentionally triggers a string of violent incidents revealing his true identity and ties to a sinister world. Miles Anderson, Kamal Haasan, and Pooja Kumar are the stars of this film. Moreover, Kamal Haasan is the director.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Goodachari

A rookie NSA agent is caught up in a challenging circumstance while on a mission. He is accused of killing his boss and must establish his innocence. However, by attempting to do so, he learns much about how the past influences his present. Advi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jagapathi Babu are the actors in this film. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the film's director.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.8/10