2degrees and Lynk Announce Satellite-To-Cell Trial

2degrees, a New Zealand-based mobile provider, has teamed up with Lynk, a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite provider, to test technology that allows customers to connect from areas outside of terrestrial mobile coverage. The companies plan to provide mobile connectivity everywhere in New Zealand, with Lynk's LEO satellites acting as cell towers in space and providing connectivity directly to mobile phones without any modifications to either the MNO network or customer devices.

2degrees Aiming to Provide Connectivity Everywhere in New Zealand

According to the 2degrees, New Zealand is well connected and served by mobile technology, but the country is of outdoor explorers, tampers, farmers and boaties, and the company is exploring connectivity beyond traditional coverage. With this trial of the technology, 2degrees wants to provide mobile connectivity everywhere in New Zealand.

Lynk LEO Satellites

Lynk, a US-based company, is deploying a satellite-enabled communication service. This service enables mobile network operators to connect standard mobile phones to cell towers situated in space, providing coverage in areas beyond the reach of existing mobile networks or case of an unforeseen network outage.

According to the statement, Lynk is building, launching, and operating a constellation of LEO satellites called "Lynk the World (USASAT-NGSO-10)", which acts as cell towers in space and provides connectivity directly to mobile phones without any modifications to either the MNO network or customer devices. Hence, Lynk works with all existing standard 3GPP mobile devices.

Lynk Trialed Service in 21 Countries

Lynk has conducted service trials in 21 countries before its planned commercial launch. The company is set to commence a trial with 2degrees this month. Currently, Lynk has three fully functional commercial satellites in operation, providing limited messaging capability in the initial phase. However, as additional satellites are launched, the service will expand and eventually offer mobile broadband and voice services.

2degrees says it is already utilising LEO satellite technology as reserve backhaul and offering fully integrated LEO satellite broadband solutions for business customers as a key tool for redundancy and resiliency in geographically diverse and challenging country like New Zealand.

2degress is testing the capabilities of technology to ensure its customers can benefit from the connectivity Lynk LEO satellites offer.