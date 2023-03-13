Viasat, Ligado and Skylo Ink Deal to Offer Direct to Device Services

Viasat has inked non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Ligado and Skylo to offer Direct to Device (D2D) satellite services based on first-generation standards via Ligado's SkyTerra Satellite Network. This partnership builds on their existing association over the years to provide Mobile Satellite Services over SkyTerra.

Objective of the Partnership

The companies plan to introduce commercial services in 2023 across various market segments, such as consumer smartphones, automotive, and defense applications. The objective of the partners is to bring smartphone messaging, connectivity for wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) services enabling cellular devices to connect seamlessly via satellite rapidly to attractive markets.

Skylo: The enhanced agreement seeks to add Skylo's technology for 3GPP Release-17 NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) industry standard waveforms, spectrum, and other capabilities such as sales and services to the team.

Ligado: Ligado's SkyTerra-1 Satellite Network will enable these services over North America and surrounding waters.

According to a statement, The 3GPP NB-IoT standards, delivered over Ligado's powerful SkyTerra-1 satellite, can help to rapidly enable a broad range of innovative services using on-orbit Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) networks. In addition, adding Skylo to the partnership with Ligado will help accelerate the delivery of first-generation direct-to-satellite connectivity for a range of devices.

Skylo is an NTN service provider based in Palo Alto, offering service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Skylo works with existing satellite providers, mobile network operators and device makers to provide connectivity solutions anywhere and anytime. Ligado provides crucial satellite connectivity and expands mobile coverage across US and Canada with satellite connectivity and its satellite and terrestrial solutions.