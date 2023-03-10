OneWeb Launch 17 Successfully Deploys 40 Satellites With SpaceX

OneWeb, the low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite company backed by Bharti, has confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 40 satellites launched last night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX's Falcon 9 carried the satellites of OneWeb and successfully deployed them. OneWeb is very close to achieving global coverage.

Also Read: OneWeb Successfully Deploys 40 Satellites With SpaceX

Launch 17 of OneWeb

This is OneWeb's seventeenth to date and the third launch with SpaceX, taking the OneWeb constellation to 582 satellites. The Lift took-off place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2:13 pm ET. OneWeb has confirmed signal acquisition on all 40 satellites.

According to the statement, this launch is the penultimate mission to complete OneWeb's first-generation (Gen 1) LEO satellite constellation and enable global coverage in 2023. With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete its global footprint of the Gen 1 constellation with a launch scheduled for later this month with The Indian Space Research Organisation/NewSpace India Limited (ISRO/NSIL).

Also Read: OneWeb Insures Remaining Gen1 Satellite Launches with Marsh

Commenting on the successful launch, Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer of OneWeb, said: "Today's launch is an exciting milestone as we are now just one mission away from completing our Gen 1 constellation, which will activate global service in 2023. Now more than ever, OneWeb is dedicated to continuing the momentum we have garnered from the past 17 successful launches, to innovate alongside our trusted partners and deliver connectivity solutions at scale. Each launch is a group effort, and Today's success would not have been possible without the dedication of the entire launch team and our partners here in Florida."

Also Read: Veon and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Extended Connectivity

Veon has recently partnered with OneWeb to extend digital connectivity in remote places. Launch 17 of OneWeb will enable it to grow its fleet of satellites and expand connectivity capabilities. OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active across key geographies across the globe. In addition, OneWeb partnered with leading providers, including Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more and is on a mission to bridge the digital divide and provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unconnected and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.