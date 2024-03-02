Eutelsat OneWeb Starts LEO Service for Q-KON Banking Customers in South Africa

Eutelsat Group and Q-Kon partner to provide digital banks in South Africa with secure, real-time connectivity through Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO service.

Highlights

  • Digital banks in South Africa go live on Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO service.
  • Secure and real-time connectivity benefits bank staff and customers alike.
  • Operational and customer-facing processes optimized for efficiency and reliability.

Eutelsat OneWeb Starts LEO Service for Q-KON Banking Customers in South Africa
Eutelsat Group and Q-Kon, a satellite engineering enterprise for southern Africa, announced that multiple digital banks in South Africa have now gone live on Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service. "Both bank staff and their customers are reaping the benefits of these newly launched services, giving them access to consistent, secure connectivity required for the transmission of bank account and financial data in real-time," Eutelsat OneWeb said Thursday.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb Launches Land Mobility Services for Connectivity on the Move




Enhanced Connectivity for Digital Banks

According to Eutelsat, the LEO satellite service is being used to deliver a variety of complementary processes, both operational (internal) and customer-facing (external). These include intranet, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs), branch online management, data backhauls, staff and customer Wi-Fi, and ATM services.

The launch of these services by Q-KON follows the successful 2023 incorporation of Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity into its Twoobii Smart Satellite Services. The company said the roll-out of these services will continue in the coming months.

Seamless Operations and Customer Experience

Q-KON said, "We look forward to continuing the roll-out of this LEO connectivity solution to more branches to benefit the customers of our banking clients throughout southern Africa."

Also Read: Telstra and Eutelsat OneWeb Launch Largest Rollout of LEO Backhaul in Australia

Eutelsat Group said they are delighted to see the impact of their LEO network services is already having on local businesses in South Africa.

