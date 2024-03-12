OneWeb Aims to Launch Services by June in India: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • OneWeb, a global satellite communications (satcom) player, has applied to get spectrum in India to start services.
  • The company has all the necessary licenses and approvals from the Indian government and is only waiting for the spectrum to launch commercial services.
  • OneWeb aims to launch commercial services in India by June 2024.

OneWeb, a global satellite communications (satcom) player, has applied to get spectrum in India to start services. The company has all the necessary licenses and approvals from the Indian government and is only waiting for the spectrum to launch commercial services. According to a PTI report, OneWeb aims to launch commercial services in India by June 2024. The report, quoting Shivaji Chatterjee, President and Managing Director, Hughes Communications India Private Limited (HCIPL), said that OneWeb will have an early mover advantage in India.




The competitors of the company are still in the development stage and some lag behind in the data link speed, Chatterjee told PTI. According to the report, OneWeb has already submitted its request to be allocated spectrum to the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing (WPC) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The wait is only for the spectrum to be allocated. Once that is done by the DoT, then OneWeb can go ahead and launch commercial services.

OneWeb has kept its intent clear to serve primarily in the B2B domain. The satcom company would look to partner with government bodies and enterprises to help them with connectivity needs. Further, OneWeb can provide high-speed internet connectivity in rural or village areas so that people living in villages can also benefit from the opportunities that this digital world presents.

Starlink, a major competitor of OneWeb on the global stage, will have a different intent for the Indian market. Elon Musk-owned Starlink wants to serve primarily in the B2C domain. While Stalink would also look to provide connectivity coverage in rural areas, there's a clear distinction in the approach that both Starlink and OneWeb have for the Indian market.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

