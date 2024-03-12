Globe Expands Network Across Philippines With Over 1,200 Cell Sites in 2023

Highlights

  • Upgrade of 6,975 mobile sites to 4G LTE.
  • Deployment of 894 new 5G sites.
  • Installation of over 199,000 fiber-to-the-home lines.

Philippines operator Globe Telecom reported that it expanded its network in 2023 with 1,217 new cell sites. The operator has also upgraded 6,975 existing mobile sites to 4G LTE technology to ensure access to high-speed connectivity among more Filipinos nationwide. Additionally, in the same year, Globe accelerated its deployment of 5G network infrastructure, with 894 new 5G sites launched in response to current market dynamics.

Fiber Infrastructure Development

To expand fiber infrastructure, in line with high-speed connectivity technologies, Globe said it has also deployed over 199,000 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines during the year 2023, while utilising its existing fiber inventory.

"This effort is part of the company's broader strategy to cater to the underserved prepaid fiber market, further strengthening its leadership in the Philippine telecom industry," Globe said earlier in March while reporting double-digit Postpaid Fiber service growth in 2023.

"Our priorities remain consistent and focused on delivering network builds and optimising network services across all regions and territories to expand and strengthen our coverage across the country," Globe said.

The telco said it spent USD 1.3 billion in capex in 2023, of which 91 percent was used to boost data infrastructure as demand for data connectivity steadily increased.

Commitment to Sustainability

Alongside its sustained network expansion, Globe said it continues to deploy green network solutions in line with its commitment to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050. These include using the latest technologies to achieve energy efficiency, the use of eco-friendly batteries in core sites, and shifting high-energy facilities to renewable energy.

