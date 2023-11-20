Globe Telecom Philippines to Implement Energy-Efficient Network Solution



In an announcement made today, Globe Telecom is reported to have chosen Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency Software to be delivered in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. This move aims to assist the Philippine telco in reducing network power consumption and costs. The significance of network energy consumption is growing for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as they intensify efforts to align network efficiency with environmental objectives, said the statement.

AI-Driven Power Optimisation

According to the official release, the Energy SaaS, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, will automatically deactivate idle and unused equipment during periods of low usage. The solution is anticipated to provide operational and cost benefits while ensuring network quality.

Proof of Concept Advantage

In a proof of concept that integrated AVA Energy Efficiency Software with the power-saving feature of the Radio Access Network (RAN), Globe reportedly achieved an equivalent annual power savings of around 3-6 percent.

"Efficient energy consumption is a strategic imperative for our network decarbonization initiatives and net-zero targets. Deploying this solution will help reduce power costs with no impact on customer experience," Globe Telecom said.

SaaS Deployment Advantages

By deploying this Energy Solution in a SaaS model, Globe can access the solution on demand through a subscription-based model. This offers faster service delivery and time-to-value, eliminating significant upfront capital expenses and avoiding the need for on-site software maintenance and updates, the official release said.