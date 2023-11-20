Globe Telecom Philippines to Implement Energy-Efficient Network Solution

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Globe Telecom, a Philippine communication service provider, has selected Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency software to enhance network sustainability.

Highlights

  • Globe Telecom selects Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency Software in a Software-as-a-Service model.
  • Proof of concept yields 3-6 percent annual power savings.
  • SaaS deployment ensures faster service delivery, cost efficiency, and eliminates on-site software maintenance.

Follow Us

Globe Telecom Philippines to Implement Energy-Efficient Network Solution
In an announcement made today, Globe Telecom is reported to have chosen Nokia's AVA Energy Efficiency Software to be delivered in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. This move aims to assist the Philippine telco in reducing network power consumption and costs. The significance of network energy consumption is growing for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as they intensify efforts to align network efficiency with environmental objectives, said the statement.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys Ericsson Smart Connected Site Solution for Sustainability




AI-Driven Power Optimisation

According to the official release, the Energy SaaS, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, will automatically deactivate idle and unused equipment during periods of low usage. The solution is anticipated to provide operational and cost benefits while ensuring network quality.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Germany Selects Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS Solution

Proof of Concept Advantage

In a proof of concept that integrated AVA Energy Efficiency Software with the power-saving feature of the Radio Access Network (RAN), Globe reportedly achieved an equivalent annual power savings of around 3-6 percent.

"Efficient energy consumption is a strategic imperative for our network decarbonization initiatives and net-zero targets. Deploying this solution will help reduce power costs with no impact on customer experience," Globe Telecom said.

Also Read: Globe Telecom Secures PHP 15 Billion Loan for Network Expansion

SaaS Deployment Advantages

By deploying this Energy Solution in a SaaS model, Globe can access the solution on demand through a subscription-based model. This offers faster service delivery and time-to-value, eliminating significant upfront capital expenses and avoiding the need for on-site software maintenance and updates, the official release said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

PARAG SHAH :

As usual the whatsapp channel not working properly, i tried to book an dead pone complaint it reverted by saying…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Yogesh :

Off-Topic; Bsnl Got the spectrum from the Government by assigning 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for 4G/…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Habib :

Ami Bangladesh a thaki & Airtel/ Vodafone sim chalai

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Faraz :

Sadly Idea or Aditya Birla group is not ready to take charge either. Gov already has handful with BSNL/MTNL and…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments