GoNetspeed Launches 100 Percent Fiber Internet in Manchester, Connecticut

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

GoNetspeed confirmed that residents in specified areas can now access its services following the completion of the initial construction phase.

Highlights

  • GoNetspeed brings multi-gigabit fiber internet to Manchester, CT.
  • Residents and businesses enjoy symmetrical upload and download speeds.
  • Expansion plans set to cover over 10,800 homes and businesses.

Follow Us

GoNetspeed Launches 100 Percent Fiber Internet in Manchester, Connecticut
Fiber internet provider GoNetspeed  has officially announced the availability of multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber internet in the Town of Manchester, Connecticut, in the United States. According to a statement released on Monday, GoNetspeed confirmed that residents in specified areas can now access its services following the completion of the initial construction phase.

Also Read: GoNetspeed Commences USD 2.1 Million Fiber Internet Expansion to Rockland, Maine




Furthermore, GoNetspeed highlighted its investment of USD 5.8 million in Manchester, which has facilitated the deployment of fiber infrastructure. This investment offers residents and businesses the opportunity to enjoy high-speed internet services without relying on taxpayers' money. Construction is expected to continue expanding throughout Manchester in the coming months, with a projected completion date set for late spring.

High-Speed Connectivity

Once finished, over 10,800 homes and businesses across the community will have the chance to enjoy GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing for lightning-fast uploads and downloads. This means customers can upload just as fast as they download.

"As we launch service in Manchester, this signifies the beginning of the lasting impact that our 100 percent fiber internet will have throughout the community," said GoNetspeed.

GoNetspeed said currently more than 30 communities across the state have access to its service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to its fiber internet.

GoNetspeed Expansion

Earlier in March 2024, GoNetspeed announced the completion of its fiber network in East Hartford with an investment of USD 6.5 million, delivering multi-gigabit internet to more than 11,700 residents and businesses throughout the area.

Furthermore, the company announced that its privately funded USD 8.5 million investment will enable it to deliver its services to over 8,500 residents and businesses in the City of South Portland. The full construction process is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Also Read: GoNetspeed Expands Fiber Internet to Depew, Lancaster, and Easthampton

GoNetspeed

GoNetspeed is a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers throughout nine states, including Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia.

With access to 100 percent fiber internet, GoNetspeed said its customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Rupesh :

An old saying, "A lie told hundred times becomes a truth." How many times times DoT penalised telcos in past…

Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Faraz :

Will they keep 26 GHz only for enterprises ?? I wonder when they will deploy it at market, shopping malls,…

India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

airbird :

Then why i m getting high 5g speed in jio in comparison of airtel 5g..i checked it at diff location..

Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments