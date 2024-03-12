GoNetspeed Launches 100 Percent Fiber Internet in Manchester, Connecticut



Fiber internet provider GoNetspeed has officially announced the availability of multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber internet in the Town of Manchester, Connecticut, in the United States. According to a statement released on Monday, GoNetspeed confirmed that residents in specified areas can now access its services following the completion of the initial construction phase.

Furthermore, GoNetspeed highlighted its investment of USD 5.8 million in Manchester, which has facilitated the deployment of fiber infrastructure. This investment offers residents and businesses the opportunity to enjoy high-speed internet services without relying on taxpayers' money. Construction is expected to continue expanding throughout Manchester in the coming months, with a projected completion date set for late spring.

High-Speed Connectivity

Once finished, over 10,800 homes and businesses across the community will have the chance to enjoy GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing for lightning-fast uploads and downloads. This means customers can upload just as fast as they download.

"As we launch service in Manchester, this signifies the beginning of the lasting impact that our 100 percent fiber internet will have throughout the community," said GoNetspeed.

GoNetspeed said currently more than 30 communities across the state have access to its service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to its fiber internet.

GoNetspeed Expansion

Earlier in March 2024, GoNetspeed announced the completion of its fiber network in East Hartford with an investment of USD 6.5 million, delivering multi-gigabit internet to more than 11,700 residents and businesses throughout the area.

Furthermore, the company announced that its privately funded USD 8.5 million investment will enable it to deliver its services to over 8,500 residents and businesses in the City of South Portland. The full construction process is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

GoNetspeed

GoNetspeed is a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers throughout nine states, including Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia.

With access to 100 percent fiber internet, GoNetspeed said its customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits.