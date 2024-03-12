iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The iQOO Z9 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of peak brightness, and 300Hz of touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • iQOO has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market.
  • The company has brought the iQOO Z9 5G to India and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200.
  • The decision to use this chip could be to make the phone affordable for the customers.

Follow Us

iqoo z9 5g with mediatek dimensity 7200

iQOO has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market. The company has brought the iQOO Z9 5G to India and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200. It is an old chip from MediaTek and iQOO has previously used it in the iQOO Z7 Pro. The decision to use this chip could be to make the phone affordable for the customers. The device boasts a large 5000mAh battery with a large display and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The best thing is that it will run on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out of the box.




Let's take a look at the price before jumping into complete specifications of the smartphone.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launching on April 1

iQOO Z9 5G Price in India

iQOO Z9 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. While there's no higher RAM variant than the 8GB one, you can always expand the RAM virtually up to 16GB. It will be available in two colour variants - Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. The device will go on first sale on March 13, 2024, at 12 PM IST. It will go on sale via Amazon India and iQOO India store.

Users making the purchase through an HDFC Bank or an ICICI Bank card will be able to get a discount of Rs 2000 from the company.

Read More - iPhones to Undergo Big Changes, Here are Some of Them

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications in India

The iQOO Z9 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of peak brightness, and 300Hz of touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB virtually if there's empty space on the device.

There's a dual camera setup at the rear on the iQOO Z9 5G. The primary camera sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX88 sensor with OIS support and then there's a 2MP Bokeh camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device supports 5G and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Rupesh :

An old saying, "A lie told hundred times becomes a truth." How many times times DoT penalised telcos in past…

Spectrum Auction 2024: Minimum Rollout Obligation for 5G Spectrum

Faraz :

Will they keep 26 GHz only for enterprises ?? I wonder when they will deploy it at market, shopping malls,…

India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

airbird :

Then why i m getting high 5g speed in jio in comparison of airtel 5g..i checked it at diff location..

Explained: Differences Between 5G NSA and SA

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments