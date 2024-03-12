iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

iQOO has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market. The company has brought the iQOO Z9 5G to India and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200. It is an old chip from MediaTek and iQOO has previously used it in the iQOO Z7 Pro. The decision to use this chip could be to make the phone affordable for the customers. The device boasts a large 5000mAh battery with a large display and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The best thing is that it will run on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out of the box.









Let's take a look at the price before jumping into complete specifications of the smartphone.

iQOO Z9 5G Price in India

iQOO Z9 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. While there's no higher RAM variant than the 8GB one, you can always expand the RAM virtually up to 16GB. It will be available in two colour variants - Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. The device will go on first sale on March 13, 2024, at 12 PM IST. It will go on sale via Amazon India and iQOO India store.

Users making the purchase through an HDFC Bank or an ICICI Bank card will be able to get a discount of Rs 2000 from the company.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications in India

The iQOO Z9 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits of peak brightness, and 300Hz of touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB virtually if there's empty space on the device.

There's a dual camera setup at the rear on the iQOO Z9 5G. The primary camera sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX88 sensor with OIS support and then there's a 2MP Bokeh camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device supports 5G and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging.