iPhones to Undergo Big Changes, Here are Some of Them

Apple is soon going to make it easy for iPhone users to transfer data to an Android phone. This will enable the iPhone users to switch to an Android phone easily. Currently, that's not the case. If you want to change from an iPhone to an Android right now, you will likely lose a lot of your data. To ensure that doesn't happen, Apple is working to streamline data transfer between iPhones and Androids, and this will likely be available for users in 2025.









Further, to comply with the EU (European Union) rules, Apple will allow users to have the option to uninstall the Safari browser from their iPhones. The Safari browser comes pre-installed in all of the Apple products. The move will ensure fair competition in the market and other browsers will also have a chance here.

According to an India Today report, Apple will also introduce a new feature that will allow users to transfer data from one browser to another on the same device. This will enable the user to switch their browser whenever they wish to. Browsers are used by users to save passwords, create bookmarks and more. If they are allowed to transfer all of this data to another browser on the same device, it will be a big plus for them in case they want to switch to another browser in the future.

Yes, there's a Switch to Android app provided by Google for transferring data from an iPhone to an Android. However, this app doesn't transfer the paid apps, select files, safari bookmarks, alarms, and more. The new solution that Apple is working on will cover these gaps to give users more freedom to switch devices whenever they want to.