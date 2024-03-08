

Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has introduced two new plans under its Airtel Xstream AirFiber offering. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution that uses 5G technology to deliver high-speed wireless internet to customers in fiber-dark areas. The new Airtel Xstream AirFiber plans are priced at Rs 699 and Rs 999 per month, which join the existing Rs 799 per month plan.

Introduction of New Plans

Airtel has not just introduced two plans but also expanded its service offering by bundling Live TV and OTT benefits. Furthermore, now Xstream AirFiber comes in two-speed variants, 40 Mbps and 100 Mbps. Earlier, Airtel used to offer only a 100 Mbps plan, but now customers have two-speed choices to opt for.

Let's now look at the two new plans launched by Airtel, along with the benefits that are bundled with its existing Xstream AirFiber plan:

Airtel Xstream AirFiber New Plans

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is now available in three plan options including Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 999, all are per month charges which are available in rental plans of 6, 12 months for new customers.

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber Rs 699 plan offers up to 40 Mbps speed, while the Rs 999 plan offers 100 Mbps speed. The plans have a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1 TB, after which the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps.

Both plans also include a free 4K Android Box that offers access to over 350 live TV channels. Moreover, the plans also come with Airtel Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar subscription and are categorized under Airtel Black.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Existing Plan

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber Rs 799 plan offers up to 100 Mbps speed with Unlimited data usage with an FUP limit of 1 TB, post which customers can use the service at 2 Mbps unlimited and provides access to Airtel Xstream Play. The plan is available in rental plans of 6, 12 months for new customers.

Conclusion

New customers can choose any of the Airtel Xstream AirFiber plans for six or twelve months, with GST added. It can be noted that for customers opting for a 12-month plan, Airtel will waive off the installation charges of Rs 1000. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently available in select cities (Noida and Ghaziabad) in India, and customers can book a new connection via the Airtel website.