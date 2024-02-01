Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Availability, Pricing, and Benefits in February 2024 Explained

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Xstream AirFiber provides fibre-like download speeds, which can be used to connect multiple devices simultaneously using the Customer premises equipment provided by Airtel.

Highlights

  • Super-fast Wi-Fi connectivity powered by Airtel's 5G Plus network.
  • Unlimited data with speeds up to 100 Mbps.
  • Bundle includes subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium Pack for access to movies and series.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Bharti Airtel's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution that operates on Airtel's 5G Plus network to offer super-fast Wi-Fi connectivity. Airtel was the first to launch its 5G wireless broadband solution in India with its Xstream AirFiber offering, which the company claims is useful for users in fibre-dark areas.

Airtel Xstream Airfiber Availability

Currently, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in Delhi and Mumbai metros only, and customers can buy a new connection available from select stores in the two cities. Airtel has facilitated a Store locator on its website to check the availability of the same.

Customers can visit the stores in Delhi or Mumbai and, just like any other telecom service, need standard KYC documents to get the Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection.

According to Airtel, its Xstream AirFiber provides fibre-like download speeds, which can be used to connect multiple devices simultaneously using the Customer premises equipment (CPE) provided by Airtel. However, you can utilise the services depending on the 5G Network availability in your area.

Airtel Xstream Airfiber Plan

As of now, Airtel offers only a plan of Rs 799 per month upon payment of six months advance fees. The plan offers unlimited data with speeds up to 100 Mbps with a fair usage policy of 3333GB per month. After the exhaustion of the data quota, Airtel users can enjoy throttled speeds of 2 Mbps without any limits. The plan only offers data without any voice calling or SMS facility.

Xstream Premium Pack

The Xstream Airfiber Plan also comes bundled with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium Pack. Airtel Xstream Play Premium offers over 40,000 Movies and Series, content from over 20 OTT platforms with a single login.

Equipment and installation

Xstream AirFiber typically requires the installation of specialised equipment, such as a receiver or antenna, especially in the case of outdoor units. Additionally, Airtel may charge an equipment fee, security deposit, as well as a fee for installation and setup. More information about Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available at airtel.in/xstream-airfiber.

Airtel says its Xstream AirFiber supports all standard internet activities such as streaming HD videos, web surfing, gaming, streaming music, etc.

Conclusion

However, if your area is fiberised with Airtel Xstream Fiber, it is suggested to opt for the Fiber connection. In case your area is not fiberised and not having access to a wired solution, Airtel Xstream AirFiber can be a solution to meet your Wi-Fi needs.

