MTS Launches Private LTE Network at Kovdorsky GOK Mine



Russian telco MTS has built a dedicated private LTE (pLTE) communication technology network at the Kovdorsky GOK mine in the Murmansk region in a bid to enhance operations at a the mine. The mine, a Russian manufacturer of apatite, baddeleite, and iron ore concentrate, is part of the fertiliser producer MHK EuroChem.

Also Read: MTS Launches Network Orchestration Platform for Enhanced Network Management









Private LTE Network

MTS said the pLTE network, now in pilot operation, aims to automate production processes, introduce telemetry services, and implement remote control solutions for equipment, transport, drilling, and blasting operations. It will also facilitate the transfer of video information from stationary and mobile cameras to the control panel, while modernising the IT infrastructure for efficient data collection, processing, storage, and transmission.

Eight LTE base stations have been installed at the mine, covering key areas of mining and storage facilities spanning 72 sq. km., including the challenging weather conditions of the Zhelezny quarry, said MTS.

The data center boasts a network core from the domestic telecommunications company/manufacturer, STC Protey, with a geo-reservation function, ensuring network management, traffic security, and seamless integration of digital services into the enterprise's IT landscape.

Also Read: MTS Completes Mobile Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

Enhanced Operations at Kovdorsky GOK Mine

This network connects over 20 pieces of equipment to the automated dispatching system of the mining transport complex "Quarry" at Kovdor GOK, including BelAZ dump trucks, excavators, and drilling rigs.

Previously, data on machinery and equipment conditions were transmitted through lengthy routes via St Petersburg and Murmansk, leading to delays in dispatcher information and affecting work safety. With the dedicated network, all transport movement information remains within the enterprise's perimeter, improving response speed and safety measures, MTS said.

MTS highlighted its leadership in building dedicated networks, especially for industries like mining, energy, and metallurgy.

"The universal and secure Private LTE data transmission environment will allow Kovdorsky GOK to implement projects of integrated digitalisation of various production processes. For example, at the first stage, it will provide digital prompters, radio dispatching communication-based on MC-PTT technology, occupational safety and personnel positioning systems. Thanks to the scalable and flexible architecture of the network, our customer will be able to quickly expand LTE coverage at various production sites, which will create a groundwork for the implementation of promising digital solutions," said MTS.

Also Read: MTS Tests XGS-PON Technology in Moscow for Planned Rollout

LTE Network

EuroChem emphasised the demand for controlled and stable digital data transmission mediums in EuroChem enterprises, citing the benefits of high reliability and security offered by the LTE network.

"The deployment of a wireless corporate network on the territory of Kovdor GOK is the first stage of implementation of solutions for digitalisation of production using LTE technology at the company's enterprises. In the future, it is planned to replicate the technology to enterprises in Krasnodar and Perm Krai, Volgograd and Tula regions," EuroChem added.

The project, a collaboration between EuroChem and MTS, involved specialists from EuroChem's Mining Division, Kovdor GOK, and Digital Technologies and Platforms.