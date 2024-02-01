BT Group Expands Collaboration With Optiva for Open APIs



UK's fixed and mobile telecommunications provider BT Group has extended its partnership with Canada-based Optiva to develop and monetise new B2B, B2C and B2B2X services. Optiva's application server, a key component of the Optiva Charging Engine, will be upgraded to a next-generation, cloud-native, open architecture service creation platform. This upgrade will include Optiva's Open API framework, enabling integration with technology partners, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Also Read: BT Unveils MAUD Technology for Enhanced Live Content Delivery









BT Group's 5G Network Goals

According to the official release, BT Group plans to achieve over 90 percent 5G network coverage by 2028. To support these goals, BT Group requires a fully flexible service creation environment enabling rapid design, testing, and deployment of new services. Additionally, the telco also needs support for new partnerships across various industries, such as banking, healthcare, and insurance, and the capability to proactively address new challenges like fraud.

Next-Generation Service Creation Platform

"Optiva has been a strategic partner for over a decade, enabling us to continuously innovate and meet our business goals. The next-generation Optiva application server will allow us to integrate with cutting-edge technology partners and build innovative new services for consumers and enterprises," BT Group said.

Also Read: Cellular One Partners With Optiva for Network Modernization and VoLTE Launch

Optiva commented, "BT's application server upgrade will provide it with increased power to innovate, integrate, and capitalise on emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI tools. It will also expose more network services to support new offerings."

Optiva highlighted that its application will enable BT Group to create new services by leveraging an automated development framework powered by Optiva's test automation platform, improving time to market and reducing operational overhead. Optiva provides mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry.