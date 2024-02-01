Bharti Airtel Launches Five New Stores in Indore to Expand Retail Presence



Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of five new, next-gen company-owned stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These stores, located in Silicon City, Pardesipura, Dewas Naka, Agrasen Nagar, and Scheme no. 136 behind Brilliant Convention Centre, aim to strengthen Airtel's retail presence and offer enhanced service experiences to customers. With this expansion, Airtel has added 5 new stores to the existing count of 6 stores in Indore.

Next-Gen Stores in Indore

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood Airtel stores will showcase the complete range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus. Staffed with trained professionals known as 'Airtel Friends,' these stores will address customer queries and provide solutions across Airtel's mobile, broadband, and DTH services.

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services, including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

In the Madhya Pradesh telecom Circle, Airtel saw an increase of 54,944 wireless subscribers in November 2023, bringing its subscriber base to 15.80 million.

Recent Expansions

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has recently announced 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra, and 7 retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Airtel emphasises that the company has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years, fortifying its retail presence in the country.

These new stores are part of Airtel's strategy to expand its reach and enhance customer interaction. With 1500 stores nationwide, the company aims to provide comprehensive services and elevate consumer experience.