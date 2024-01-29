Bharti Airtel Launches 14 New Next-Gen Retail Stores in Pune

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus etc.

Bharti Airtel announced today the launch of fourteen new, next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Pune, adding to the existing count of 29 stores in the city. Airtel said these stores will showcase cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will display Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus etc., according to Airtel.

Airtel's Next-Gen Stores in Pune

The new stores, situated in Pashan, Phursungi, Pimple Gurav, Dighi, BT Kawde road, Dhayri, Sangvi, Keshav Nagar, Chikali, Lohegaon, Bhosari, Wadgaon Sheri, Nigdi, and Katraj Kondwa, will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and offer an unparalleled service experience to customers.

Airtel emphasised that the store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to address and resolve customer queries across Airtel's portfolio, including mobile, broadband, and DTH.

"Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Maharashtra. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Maharashtra continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market," said Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

According to the company, Airtel has been enhancing its offline presence over the past couple of years, bolstering its retail footprint across the country.

In February 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, in line with the launch of 5G in India, Airtel invited all customers to experience Airtel 5G Plus in its specially curated demo zones called 5G Experience Zones across all its retail stores nationwide. Currently, the company operates 1500 stores nationally.

