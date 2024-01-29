CUTS Proposes Reviewing Compliance and Regulatory Measures in its Telecom Budget Recommendations

Pradeep Mehta, Secretary General of CUTS International, outlined these recommendations, emphasising the need for transparency, accountability, and consumer-centric policies within the telecom industry.

To streamline and enhance the efficiency of the telecom sector, CUTS International (Consumer Unity and Trust Society), a research and advocacy organisation, has put forth a series of budget recommendations. Pradeep Mehta, Secretary General of CUTS International, outlined these recommendations, emphasising the need for transparency, accountability, and consumer-centric policies within the telecom industry.

The key points of the recommendations are as follows:

Efficient Utilisation of Funds: CUTS International proposes the establishment of a strategy to ensure the efficient, transparent, and timely use of the Universal Service Obligation Fund, which has been renamed as Digital Bharat Nidhi in the new telecom law. The organisation urges fixing accountability for any delays or misuse of these funds and suggests involving citizens' representatives in determining and overseeing the usage.

Adoption of Allocation Recommendations: CUTS suggests adopting the recommendations of the Ashok Chawla committee on the allocation of natural resources, particularly spectrum allocation. This move aims to provide clear guidance to the executive for the operationalisation of allocation-related provisions under the telecom law.

Safeguards Against Executive Discretion: To address concerns regarding the unchecked discretion of the executive under telecom and related laws, CUTS International recommends designing substantive and procedural safeguards. These measures would ensure that powers such as search, seizure, and confiscation are exercised responsibly.

Consultative Rule Framing: CUTS International advocates for the consultative framing of rules under the telecom law. They stress the importance of conducting thorough analyses of costs and benefits for different stakeholders, with a particular focus on avoiding inconvenience and unintended costs for consumers.

Optimisation of Regulatory Costs: The organisation calls for a review of compliance and regulatory costs imposed on telecom companies and other industry players. CUTS suggests exploring ways to optimise these costs to stimulate innovation and investment in the sector.

Reduction of Litigation: CUTS International highlights the need to reduce unnecessary litigation and unreasonable demands on telecom sector players to ensure certainty and predictability in the operating environment.

Consumer-Centric Allocation: In determining the allocation of the 6 GHz spectrum, the organisation emphasises the importance of prioritising consumer interests. Additionally, they advocate for India to take a leadership role in establishing a global ethical framework for the development and use of 6G technology.

Consumer Advocacy and Capacity Building: Lastly, CUTS International underscores the significance of generating advocacy and building capacity among consumers to address issues related to the sub-optimal quality of telecom and broadband services and ensure effective time-bound resolution.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

