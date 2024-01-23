Airtel Prepays Rs 8,325 Crores for Spectrum Auction 2015 Liabilities

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel reinforces its financial position by making significant prepayments on 2015 spectrum acquisition liabilities, optimizing lower-cost financing opportunities.

Highlights

  • Airtel strengthens finances with Rs 8,325 crores prepayment.
  • Lower-cost financing leveraged for spectrum acquisition liabilities.
  • 5G spectrum renewal strategy in key circles.

Follow Us

Airtel Prepays Rs 8,325 Crores for Spectrum Auction 2015 Liabilities
Bharti Airtel today said that it has strengthened its financial position by prepaying Rs 8,325 crores to the Department of Telecom (DoT), Government of India, settling part of its deferred liabilities related to spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction, according to the company's announcement.

Also Read: Airtel Prepays Rs 8,024 Crores to Clear 2015 Spectrum Liabilities




Strategic Prepayment

The move to make a substantial prepayment on the spectrum acquisition liabilities is aimed at leveraging the lower-cost financing options available to Airtel. The instalments carried an interest rate of 10 percent, prompting the company to seize the opportunity for prepayment.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Bharti Airtel also announced in July 2023 that it prepaid Rs 8,024 crores to the DoT, contributing to the partial prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to the spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction, incurring an interest cost of 10 percent.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Elevates Connectivity in Ayodhya With Network Enhancements

Upcoming 5G Spectrum Renewals

In related update, according to TelecomTalk Spectrum Holding Legend, the upcoming 5G spectrum will only require Bharti Airtel to renew airwaves, as the telco faces spectrum renewals this year in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands in six circles - Assam (900 MHz and 1800 MHz Band), Bihar (900 MHz and 1800 MHz Band), Jammu and Kashmir (900 MHz), Odisha (900 MHz and 1800 MHz Band), Uttar Pradesh East (900 MHz and 1800 MHz Band), West Bengal (900 MHz and 1800 MHz Band). The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plans to conduct the new spectrum sale around March 2024.

Airtel Senior executives have previously said the telco doesn't need to buy the pricey 700 MHz band spectrum as it has abundant mid-band spectrum, enough to deliver capacity and coverage for its customers.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rohit :

Jio service is more premium then airtel in my location. Internet speed wise both are same, but network wise Airtel…

Airtel Not Looking to Charge Separately for 5G in the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments