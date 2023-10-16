BT Group Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology

BT Group has announced the successful completion of trials of 5G Reduced Capability technology with Nokia and MediaTek. RedCap is a new technology that brings 5G to devices that do not require its full capabilities, such as wearables and IoT devices.

Highlights

  • BT Group has successfully completed trials of 5G RedCap technology with Nokia and MediaTek.
  • 5G RedCap technology is designed for 5G devices with lower battery life demands and bandwidth requirements.
  • BT Group's tests demonstrate that EE's 5G Standalone networks are prepared to support RedCap devices.

BT Group Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology
BT Group announced today that it has successfully completed trials of 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology with Nokia and MediaTek using RedCap devices. According to BT, the trial took place at its Adastral Park site, utilising Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio, EE's 5G Standalone (SA) network, and MediaTek's RedCap testing platform.

Also Read: BT Group Achieves Enhanced 5G SA Uplink Performance With Carrier Aggregation




What is RedCap?

RedCap (Reduced Capability) is a technology introduced in 3GPP Release 17 that brings 5G to devices that do not require its full capabilities. BT Group says it is currently evaluating this technology, which has the potential to expand the IoT ecosystem and expedite its deployment. This technology aims to support new 5G use cases that could benefit both EE's business and consumer applications.

Tailored for Smaller IoT Devices

RedCap technology is primarily designed for 5G devices, especially smaller IoT devices like wearables or health trackers. These devices have lower battery life demands and bandwidth requirements.

Also Read: BT, Ericsson Wideband FDD Trial Showcase Breakthrough 5G SA Performance

BT Group commented, "This trial demonstrates the potential of RedCap technology, especially as we move towards the arrival of 5G SA, bringing with it enhanced reliability, responsiveness, security and speed which - through 5G RedCap - promises to benefit a host of new IoT devices and use cases."

Also Read: Verizon, Ericsson, and MediaTek Successfully Trial 5G VoNR Sessions Using RedCap

EE Network Readiness for RedCap Devices

The official statement highlighted that 5G RedCap simplifies 5G devices and supports the growth of the 5G ecosystem. This enables operators to provide more services to more devices on their 5G networks. BT Group's tests demonstrate that EE's 5G Standalone networks are prepared to support RedCap devices.

UK's first Drone SIM

In another development, BT recently announced the launch of the UK's first Drone SIM, which will enable beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations across the country. The Drone SIM is designed to function at altitude using the EE network, offering unlimited data plans and continuous connectivity in the sky. It is also built to withstand extreme vibration, temperature, and humidity, making it suitable for all-season use.

Also Read: EE Confirms Conducting First VoNR Call With 5G in the UK

BT said BT business customers will be the first to benefit from the Drone SIM, which has the potential to transform industries such as urgent delivery of medical supplies, infrastructure monitoring, and transportation of goods.

