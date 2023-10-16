Bharti Airtel Announces New COO in Recent Executive Appointment

Bharti Airtel has named Shashwat Sharma as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The telco notified the changes in a late filing at the stock exchanges on Sunday. Airtel's Director of Operations for the India business, Sunil Taldar, has been shifted to Airtel Africa. Taldar will be the Director for Transformation in Airtel Africa, a fast-growing telecom operator in the African region. Prior to this, Sharma worked as the head of marketing and consumer business at Airtel as well as CEO of the telco's DTH arm, Airtel Digital TV.









Amit Tripathi has been assigned the role that Sharma had before. Tripathi will take over as the director of marketing and customer experience. For the DTH business, Siddharth Sharma has been chosen. The changes have already been made and Shashwat Sharma has already taken over as the COO of Bharti Airtel.

Read More - Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans to Watch Cricket World Cup 2023

Gopal Vittal is the CEO of Bharti Airtel. He has been with the company for several years now and under his leadership, Airtel has witnessed new heights. The telco has catered to more than 50 million unique customers on its 5G network. Airtel's 5G is now available in almost all parts of India and by the end of FY24, will be available in every city.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by 2028

Bharti Airtel's ARPU (average revenue per user) figure is also the highest amongst the private telcos. Airtel's ARPU for Q1 FY24 was Rs 200, which is also its short-term ARPU goal. In the long run, the telco aims to reach an ARPU of Rs 300, which JM Financials expects will be possible around 2028. Apart from Jio, Bharti Airtel is the only profitable telecom operator in India. In the next five years, analysts expect that the telco will be able to achieve positive net cash fueled by higher ARPU and a growing enterprise business.