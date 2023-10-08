Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans to Watch Cricket World Cup 2023

Bharti Airtel has multiple Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans. You can recharge with these plans if you want to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. For the unaware, Disney+ Hotstar is live streaming the cricket matches, and while you can watch them for free without any subscription, it's better with the mobile plan as you can at least watch in 720p. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is available as a standalone subscription of Rs 149 only. This is for three months or 90 days. There are two Airtel plans with which you get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan at no additional cost. These plans cost Rs 499 and Rs 3359. None of the two are new plans. But let's explore their benefits in case you don't know about them.









Read More - Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 328

Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Mobile Plan

With the Rs 499 prepaid plan from Airtel, you will get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data for 28 days. There are plenty of additional benefits such as Airtel Xstream Play with 15+ OTT apps, unlimited 5G data, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

Read More - Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With ZEE5, SonyLiv Benefits

Airtel Rs 3359 Prepaid Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 3359 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for one year. The validity of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan bundled is also one year. There are other additional benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

You can recharge with these plans as they are already available throughout India. Airtel's 5G has already reached all the telecom circles and most cities and towns have experienced it as well. While the coverage still needs to improve and the work is ongoing, if you are under Airtel's 5G coverage most of the time, then these plans would serve you well as they both come with unlimited 5G data. You need to claim the unlimited 5G data offer every time you recharge with a new plan through the Airtel Thanks app.