Lumos Launches Fiber Optic Internet in Goldsboro, North Carolina



Fiber Optic Internet and Home WiFi service provider in the mid-Atlantic, Lumos, has celebrated the launch of its 100 percent fibre optic internet service in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Lumos will connect over 15,000 underserved homes in the Goldsboro area, including nearly 100 percent within city limits, with the support of the NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant.

As the first-ever fibre internet provider to serve more than 15,000 homes and small businesses in Wayne County, Lumos celebrated this new expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Empowering Communities with Technology Education

In addition to the fibre connectivity expansion efforts, Lumos will partner with the Kramden Institute to provide funding for a Computer Basics program. This program will offer technology education, devices, and technical support to individuals and families, empowering residents and small businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital age.

Lumos said this expansion is the result of investments by Lumos and grant funding through the NC GREAT program, which helps residents access lightning-fast internet speeds. Lumos is also offering residents access to the internet at no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Lumos' USD 30 internet plan can be used by eligible households along with a USD 30 ACP benefit to receive internet service for free.

Lumos in Guilford County's Borderless Classroom

In another recent development, Lumos has been selected as the broadband partner for the "Borderless Classroom" Pilot in Guilford County by the Technology and Data Institute (TDI).

Lumos stated that its proposal, which includes its 500 Mbps x 500 Mbps service, Total Home Wi-Fi, and dual SSID support for the school system's educational network, significantly exceeded the speed requirements.

The program has secured funding through two grants, totalling approximately USD 3.5 million, and will provide high-speed internet service to specific student households for three school years.

This public-private partnership will initially provide fibre internet access to approximately 1,000 households in High Point for a seamless and safe online learning experience this school year, with the potential for further expansion.