Lumos Invests USD 50 Million to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Johnston and Harnett County

Reported by Srikapardhi

Lumos to invest USD 50 million to bring its high-speed connectivity to Johnston and Harnett County, North Carolina, expanding its network to underserved communities.

Highlights

  • Lumos invests USD 50 million to expand its 100 percent Fiber Optic Internet services.
  • Johnston and Harnett County residents and businesses will benefit from fast and reliable internet access.
  • Lumos aims to bridge the digital divide by providing advanced connectivity to underserved communities.

Lumos, a leading Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider across across North Carolina (NC) and Virginia, has announced a USD 50 million investment to bring its 100 percent Fiber Optic Internet services to Johnston and Harnett County in North Carolina. This expansion marks Lumos' fourth and fifth new market announcements in 2023, according to the statement.

Providing Fast and Reliable Internet to Underserved Communities

Lumos will offer fast and reliable internet to communities in Johnston County, including Benson, Clayton, Four Oaks, Selma, and Smithfield, as well as areas of Harnett County, such as Dunn, Angier, Coats, Erwin, and Buies Creek. Lumos will be the first fibre internet provider for some homes in these communities, offering affordable access to a network that meets their current and future digital needs.

Life-Changing Speeds with Fiber Internet

With its commitment to underserved communities, Lumos aims to bring life-changing speeds through fibre internet. Lumos said customers can enjoy upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster, revolutionising their online experiences.

Transforming Communities with Fast and Reliable Broadband

Brian Stading, Lumos CEO, believes that all towns, regardless of size, should have access to fast and reliable broadband connections. The Lumos network in Johnston and Harnett County will enable seamless connectivity for online learning, telehealth, and remote working opportunities, enhancing the lives of families and individuals.

Lumos Fiber Optic Internet for Homes and Businesses

Lumos says its 100 percent Fiber Optic Internet is designed to deliver the best Wi-Fi experience for families, homes, and businesses. With scalable plans to fit various budgets and needs, Lumos ensures that a fast and reliable internet connection is not just a luxury but a necessity in today's digital age.

Positive Impact on Harnett County

Desiree Patrick, Harnett County Community Relations Director, expresses gratitude to Lumos for their investment in fibre optic internet for Harnett County residents. This initiative aligns with the county's strategic goal of increasing high-speed broadband availability, enabling faster and more reliable internet for residents and businesses.

Expert Opinion

