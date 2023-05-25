BSNL is Offering Yearly Broadband Plan Under Rs 4000 for a Limited Period

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers a yearly broadband plan for less than Rs 4000. This is a limited-time offer, and the company will remove it at the said date. BSNL offers its fiber broadband services through the Bharat Fibre brand. It is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. BSNL is running other special offers for its fiber broadband customers. Anyone who goes for the long-term plan, such as a six or twelve months plan, they will be eligible to receive a free dual-band Wi-Fi router. Thus, if you are looking for a long-term broadband plan, then this offer can be a great deal for you.

BSNL Yearly Plan Under Rs 4000 Detailed

For new customers in select regions of the country, BSNL is offering its Fibre Entry plan. This plan comes with only 20 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. Beyond the consumption of 1TB of data, the speed drops to 4 Mbps. The yearly plan that we are talking about is this one. If you are eligible to receive the plan in your area, then you can also purchase it directly for 12 months.

The 12 months cost of this plan is Rs 3948. Note that while the listed price of the plan is less than Rs 4000 when GST is applied, the total amount would go beyond Rs 4000. Along with the internet connection, you will also get a free landline voice calling connection.

Not just that, but you will also get one month of free service from BSNL if you go for the yearly plan. This means that you are essentially paying for 13 months of service, which makes the plan a great deal.

This plan is a great option for anyone who has just one or two devices connected to the internet. It comes with a sufficient amount of data and works well.