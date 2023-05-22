BSNL Heavy Data Prepaid Plan Under Rs 300

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its customers a heavy data prepaid plan under just Rs 300. The state-run telecom operator is going to soon roll out homegrown 4G. It will make the current services of BSNL much better. BSNL is working with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), and currently live testing in 200 sites is going on in Punjab. Once that is done, BSNL will aggressively roll out 4G throughout the country. BSNL is using a 4G stack which can easily be upgraded to 5G with the help of a software upgrade.

BSNL's prepaid plans, even though are more affordable today, don't have much value. This is because of the service quality that the telco delivers to customers. But that should change with the arrival of 4G and 5G. Today, we will be talking about a heavy-data prepaid plan from BSNL that is priced under Rs 300. This is not a new plan but is worth mentioning once again as it is a decent offering from the company.

BSNL Rs 299 Plan

BSNL has a Rs 299 plan on offer for the customers. With this plan, the state-run telco offers 3GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan. The validity of this plan is 30 calendar days. This means that the per day cost of this plan is approximately Rs 10.

The total amount of data that the user will get with this prepaid plan is 90GB. Thus, the cost of each GB of data comes down to Rs 3.32 only, which is very cheap compared to what users have to pay to get data from private telcos. It is unclear where BSNL will raise tariffs once it launches 4G throughout the country.