BSNL Plan Under Rs 200 with 2GB Daily Data and 30 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently the most affordable telecom service provider for Indian citizens. The state-run telco is on the path to installing and upgrading telecom sites across India from a legacy network to 4G/5G in the next two years. The approval from the Group of Ministers (GoM) has already come for the upgradation of over 1 lakh BSNL sites to 4G using indigenous Indian technology. The wait is now for BSNL to give an order to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) for 4G.

Today, we will be looking at one of the prepaid plans of BSNL that would become a killer deal once its 4G spreads across the nation. The plan that we are talking about comes with 2GB of daily data and has a validity of 30 days. Its special characteristic is that it costs less than Rs 200.

BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from BSNL is a great option for consumers who are looking to keep their SIM active with benefits at an affordable cost. As mentioned, this plan comes with 2GB of daily data and 30 days of validity.

Moreover, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan. There are no other benefits bundled with the plan. Note that this is a plan voucher from BSNL. This plan does give competition to the offerings of the private telcos.

But right now, in the absence of 4G, BSNL’s prepaid plans, even after being low-priced, don’t attract much attention from consumers. But very soon, that should change. The technology stack that BSNL will be using can be upgraded to 5G with just a software push.

There are other 30 days validity plans that you can check out from BSNL as well as the private telcos.