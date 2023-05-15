BSNL Offers These Great Benefits With STV 147 for 30 Days



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company, provides one prepaid plan with great benefits than any other telco in the price range. The plan in discussion is BSNL Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 147, which offers voice and data benefits for generous usage. In this story, let's look at the benefits of BSNL's Rs 147 Prepaid plan.

BSNL STV 147

BSNL STV 147 offers Unlimited calling to any Network in Home LSA (Licensed Service Area) and while in National roaming, including MTNL network roaming in New Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy 10GB of high-speed data and BSNL tunes. Furthermore, with BSNL tunes, users can set their favorite caller tunes and create a unique calling experience.

BSNL STV 147 Validity

The STV 147 plan comes with a validity of 30 calendar days, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted services for an entire month. With unlimited calls, customers can stay connected with their loved ones without worrying about connectivity.

BSNL STV 147 Data Benefits

Alongside the calling benefits, subscribers will also receive a generous data allowance of 10GB. If you are in a good 4G (available in select areas) or 3G Coverage zone, the 10GB of data is a good offering. This high-speed data can be utilized for various online activities such as browsing the internet, streaming videos, or staying connected on social media platforms.

Furthermore, BSNL ensures that customers get the most out of their plan by accumulating any unused validity if they recharge for a second or third time. This feature allows users to carry forward their unused days of validity, ensuring maximum value for money.

Customers can easily avail the BSNL STV 147 by visiting the BSNL website or contacting their nearest BSNL retailer, or recharging from the BSNL app. Stay connected with BSNL 147 Plan with Unlimited Voice and generous Data benefits.