BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice and 200 Days Validity at This Price

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company, provides a prepaid plan that offers BSNL users an extended validity period and unlimited voice benefits. Priced at Rs 999, this plan aims to provide users with an affordable option for long-term usage.

Also Read: BSNL Offers This Plan With 160 Days Validity and 2GB Daily Data

BSNL 999 Plan

The highlight of BSNL's Rs 999 plan is its extensive validity of 200 days. The plan earlier used to offer a validity of 240 days. This extended duration allows customers to enjoy uninterrupted services without the hassle of frequent recharges. For users primarily seeking voice benefits, this plan is an ideal choice.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan Benefits

With the BSNL 999 plan, customers can enjoy unlimited voice calls, including local, STD, and roaming calls, across the country. Whether it's staying connected with friends and family or conducting business calls, users can make unlimited voice calls without any additional charges. Moreover, BSNL is sweetening the deal by offering free BSNL Tunes for 60 days. Customers can personalize their caller tunes and enjoy a more customized calling experience.

It's important to note that the BSNL 999 plan does not include any data or SMS benefits. This plan is specifically designed for individuals who prioritize long-term validity and voice calling over data and messaging services. For those who rely on other means for data and messaging, this plan can be one option.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Deployment Led by TCS Consortium Gets GOM Approval: Report

Furthermore, BSNL ensures that customers get the most out of their plan by accumulating any unused validity if they recharge for a second or third time. This feature allows users to carry forward their unused days of validity, ensuring maximum value for money.

Customers can easily avail the BSNL 999 plan by visiting the BSNL website or contacting their nearest BSNL retailer or recharging from BSNL app. Stay connected, enjoy unlimited voice calls, and make the most of your long-term validity with BSNL's latest prepaid offering.