BSNL 4G Deployment Led by TCS Consortium Gets GOM Approval: Report

In a significant development regarding BSNL 4G, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has given the green light to the deployment of 1 lakh sites for the rollout of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s 4G network. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading a consortium, will spearhead the implementation of BSNL 4G Network deployment, according to a report by ETTelecom.

BSNL 4G Network Deployment

The decision comes after the BSNL Board in February recommended the deployment of 1 lakh network sites earlier this year, signalling the state-owned telecom carrier's eagerness to launch its much-anticipated 4G commercial services. The collaboration between BSNL and TCS is set to make BSNL 4G a reality.

Estimated Cost Breakdown

TCS, headquartered in Mumbai and part of the Tata group, will be responsible for supplying the 4G equipment required for the deployment of 100,000 sites. The estimated cost for this stands at Rs 24,556.37 crore. This figure includes the network gear cost, amounting to approximately Rs 13,000 crore, as well as expenses related to third-party items and a 10-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Collaboration with ITI Limited

Last year, TCS and state-run ITI Limited submitted their bids to deploy BSNL's next-generation network across the country's four zones following a successful proof of concept (PoC). While ITI holds a 20% reservation in network procurement, the company has proposed utilizing equipment supplied by the TCS-led consortium, which includes core network gear from the government-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

Phased Approach for Equipment Supply

Under the terms of the agreement, TCS aims to supply the core equipment within a year of receiving the purchase order (PO). The delivery of radio equipment, on the other hand, is expected to be completed over a span of 18 to 24 months. This phased approach ensures a systematic and efficient rollout of the 4G network infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the indigenous telecom stack setup for BSNL's 4G network underwent rigorous testing last year, successfully handling up to 10 million simultaneous phone calls. This achievement demonstrates the reliability and scalability of the proposed network infrastructure.

The approval of the deployment of 1 lakh sites marks a significant milestone in BSNL's journey toward offering high-speed 4G services to its customers. The deployment of these sites is expected to bolster connectivity across the country and enhance the digital landscape for millions of users.