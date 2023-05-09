SC Seeks DoT Affidavit on Bharti Airtel’s Reduced Spectrum Usage Charges: Report

Reported by Aparna R 0

The Supreme Court has asked the government to provide an affidavit regarding the spectrum usage charges to be paid by Bharti Airtel. The court is seeking clarification on whether Bharti Airtel should pay lower SUCs compared to new players who acquired spectrum through the 2016 auction.

Highlights

  • Revenue difference between 2010 and 2016 auctions to be examined.
  • DoT challenged Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's ruling.
  • Bharti Airtel alleges arbitrary exclusion of spectrum in determining SUCs.

Follow Us

SC Seeks DoT Affidavit on Bharti Airtel's Reduced Spectrum Usage Charges: Report

The Supreme Court has requested the government to submit an affidavit regarding the spectrum usage charges (SUCs) to be paid by telecom operator Bharti Airtel. The court directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to file an affidavit stating that Bharti Airtel will have to pay lower SUCs compared to new players who acquired airwaves through the 2016 auction, according to an ETTelecom report.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vi and Adani to Approach DoT for Relaxing Rollout Obligations for mmWave 5G

Lower Spectrum Usage Charges for Bharti Airtel

During the hearing of the DoT's appeal, a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna instructed additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee to file an affidavit on behalf of the DoT. The affidavit should affirm, under oath, that as per the sectoral tribunal's order, Bharti Airtel would be liable to pay lower/lesser SUCs in comparison to the new players who were allotted spectrum under the 2016 telecom policy and auction.

Comparison of Revenue Between 2010 and 2016 Auctions

Furthermore, the Supreme Court also asked the DoT to provide a chart illustrating the revenue difference between the 2010 and 2016 auctions. This additional information is expected to shed light on the financial disparities arising from the spectrum allocation process.

Read More - Airtel Now Owns 47.95% Direct Stake in Indus Towers

DoT's Challenge to Tribunal's Ruling

The DoT had challenged the ruling of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, which quashed a clause in the DoT's August 2016 office order related to SUCs for different spectrum bands.

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom had approached the tribunal, alleging that the DoT had acted arbitrarily and unreasonably by excluding the spectrum in the 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands acquired or allocated before 2015-2016 when determining the minimum SUCs to be paid by operators.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments