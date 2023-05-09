BSNL Says its Fibre Values Plus Broadband Plan is Popular, Check Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been one of the top choices for consumers for getting a broadband connection. The state-run telecom operator has been trying to scale its fiber broadband business rapidly by offering competitive plans. On its website, BSNL says that its Fibre Values Plus broadband plan is a popular option amongst consumers. Right now, we will check the benefits of this plan and see what's so special about it that consumers are going for it in large numbers.

BSNL Fibre Values Plus Broadband Plan Details

BSNL Fibre Values Plus comes for Rs 849 per month. Note that the price here doesn't include the taxes. The benefits of this plan include up to 100 Mbps of speed and 3300GB of data. The speed reduces to 10 Mbps beyond the 3.3TB data point. Users also get an unlimited voice calling facility. Unfortunately, there's no OTT benefit bundled with this one.

This makes me beg the question that how come the Rs 799 plan, which is dubbed as the Fibre Value OTT not a better deal here. With the Rs 799 plan, users get the same 100 Mbps of speed with OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar Super, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV. The only real issue that a consumer could have with this plan is the amount of data that it bundles. With the Rs 799 plan, users get 1TB of data, whereas, with the Rs 849 plan, users get 3.3TB of data. The price difference between both plans is very less.

If you want OTT benefits, the better option for you is the Rs 799 plan. But you will have to settle with a lesser amount of data. However, if you don't care about the OTT benefits and just want more data with high-speed, then you should go with the Rs 839 plan.