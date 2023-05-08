You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Seems Like a Great Deal, but is It?

Vodafone Idea's broadband arm, You Broadband, offers customers up to 200 Mbps speed in many cities. The 200 Mbps plan is a decent option for many consumers who have more than 10 to 15 devices connected to the internet at all times. But the competition in the Indian broadband market is super tight. If you want to purchase the best 200 Mbps plan, you can check out the offerings from Airtel as well as Tata Play Fiber and ACT Fibernet. Reliance Jio-owned JioFiber doesn't offer a 200 Mbps plan. Vodafone Idea, while isn't doing the best in the mobile network business, doesn't seem like is doing good in the fiber internet space either. Today, we will be looking at the 200 Mbps plan offer from You Broadband and determining whether it is actually that good of a deal or not.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

You Broadband has a decent 200 Mbps plan offer. The plan that we are talking about is available in Ahmedabad. It is also likely available in other cities, but for that confirmation, you will have to check out the website of the company. The 200 Mbps plan that we are talking about looks like a decent offer from afar. But it doesn't really qualify as the best plan when compared with the competition. It is because of one primary reason. Let me walk you through the benefits of the plan so that it can become more clear for you.

The 200 Mbps plan from You Broadband is available for customers in four different validities - 30 days, 95 days, 180 days, and 360 days for Rs 1062, Rs 3186, Rs 6372, and Rs 12744. These prices also include taxes. Note that regardless of the validity you opt for, the data you get is 3.5TB per month. The upload and download speeds are both 200 Mbps. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.

Now, so far, the plan looks good, right? The only issue is that it doesn't include any additional benefits. If it doesn't include additional benefits such as access to OTT (over-the-top) platforms, then it is actually losing out from the offerings of the competition. You Broadband's plans aren't even that affordable that they would compensate for not including additional benefits when its competitors are doing so.