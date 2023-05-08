Discover the Best Indian Fiction Films to Stream on OTT Platforms

India, known for its rich storytelling heritage, has a film industry that has produced timeless cinematic gems. With the advent of OTT platforms, viewers now have access to a vast library of Indian films. Among these, Indian fiction films have garnered a significant following due to their captivating narratives and diverse ensemble casts.

In this article, we will explore the top Indian fiction films currently available for streaming on OTT services, and highlight the reasons why movie enthusiasts should not miss them.

Get ready to be immersed in the world of enchanting storytelling as we present the most enjoyable Indian fiction films available on OTT platforms.

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Hindi-language fantasy action-adventure movie set to release in 2022. Produced by Dharma Films, the film features an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Mouni Roy. The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ who develops a mysterious connection to fire and develops feelings for Isha. As Shiva delves deeper into the secrets of the ancient Brahmastra, he unravels its connection to their parents.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Minnal Murali

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is a superhero drama set to release in Malayalam in 2021. The film follows the journey of Jaison, a teenage tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. However, Jaison soon discovers that he is not the only one with these abilities, as someone else uses them for nefarious purposes. The narrative unfolds into an epic battle between good and evil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Oke Oka Jeevitham is an engaging and emotive film infused with elements of fiction. Directed skillfully, it revolves around three close friends - Adi, Sreenu, and Chaitu - who stumble upon a scientist capable of time travel. With the opportunity to correct past mistakes, they embark on a journey that reveals whether they succeed in their mission and the challenges they encounter along the way.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

24

Directed by Vikram Kumar, 24 is a remarkable Tamil science fiction action film. Alongside Samantha and Nithya Menen, actor Surya portrays three different characters in this captivating movie. The plot revolves around a brilliant scientist named Sethuraman who invents a time-traveling watch, leading to a fierce battle with his villainous brother. Years later, Sethuraman's son confronts his uncle, who is still in pursuit of the watch.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Maanaadu

Starring Silambarasan, SJ Suryah, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Maanaadu is a Tamil science fiction action thriller released in 2021. The story follows Abdul, an NRI visiting Coimbatore for a friend's wedding, who becomes entangled in an endless loop. To save the state's Chief Minister and prevent religious conflict, Abdul must prevent a political rally from taking place.

OTT platforms: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video