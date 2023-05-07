Top South Films to Binge-Watch on OTT Platforms

Sunday is here and it's time to indulge in some thrilling films. With the release of captivating movies this week, movie enthusiasts are in for a weekend filled with uninterrupted pleasure.

Also Read: Spend Your Weekend Indulging in These Exciting OTT Films and Web Series

Moreover, several exciting South Asian films, including "Pathu Thala" and "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi," are now available on OTT platforms. If you missed the opportunity to watch these films in theatres, fret not, as you can now stream them online.

Check out this list of South films available on the OTT service for your binge-watching pleasure:

Ravanasura

The highly acclaimed movie "Ravanasura," starring Ravi Teja, is now officially available for streaming. You can catch it on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Ravi Teja, the film features Jayaram, Megha Akash, and Anu Emmanuel in key roles. Ravi Teja portrays a peculiar character in this gripping thriller revolving around a dark and notable case investigated by a criminal defence lawyer.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Viduthalai

Directed by Vetrimaaran, "Viduthalai" garnered rave reviews upon its theatrical release and is a must-watch on OTT. This film is available for streaming on Zee5 and boasts an impressive cast, including Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Menon. "Viduthalai: Part 1" received critical acclaim worldwide after its theatrical release on March 31, 2023. Adapted from the short story "Thunaivan" by B. Jeyamohan, the movie follows the journey of a sincere police officer who encounters unforeseen challenges throughout his career.

Where to watch: Zee5

Also Read: 5 OTT Releases to Watch in May 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi

The newly released romantic comedy "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi," starring Naga Shaurya, is now available on OTT platforms. Malavika Nair shines in the lead female role. Starting on May 5, you can stream this charming love story of Sanjay and Anupama on Sun NXT. It captures their journey from adolescence to their 28th year, sprinkled with delightful moments.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Pathu Thala

"Pathu Thala," a recent blockbuster, features Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, this gangster drama showcases stellar performances by Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalaiyarasan. A remake of the Kannada movie "Mufti," this film depicts the story of mob boss AGR, portrayed by Simbu. The musical genius AR Rahman composed the score for "Pathu Thala."

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Top OTT Web Series Releases to Watch in the First Week of May 2023

Soppana Sundari

Get ready for some Tamil comedy with "Soppana Sundari," starring Aishwarya Rajesh. This delightful film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 12. The cast also includes talented actors like Sunil Reddy, Mime Gopi, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, and Sathish. "Soppana Sundari" takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the unexpected transformations in the lives of three women, fueled by the interference of a cunning cop.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Prepare to be enthralled as you dive into these captivating South films available for streaming on various OTT platforms. So grab your popcorn, sit back and enjoy the movies.