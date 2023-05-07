Xiaomi India Addresses Concerns of 5G SA and NSA Support on its Devices

Xiaomi, a consumer electronics giant popular for selling smartphones, has addressed the concern of 5G support on its devices. Indian telcos have been rolling out 5G for more than six months now. Smartphone makers took no time in rolling out 5G support for their devices to capitalise on the large Indian market. But still, there are some devices that don't support 5G at all. This list of devices includes many Xiaomi devices. What's also interesting to note here is that there are some devices which support 5G SA (standalone) and some that only support 5G NSA (non-standalone), and then there are some which support both.

Ideally, Indian consumers would want smartphones that support both 5G SA and 5G NSA because Airtel is deploying 5G NSA while Jio is deploying 5G SA. So a consumer that has SIM cards of both operators, he/she would want their smartphone to support both 5G SA and NSA. However, there are some Xiaomi phones that only support 5G NSA, and some don't support even that. Thus, Xiaomi India, in a tweet to its followers and supporters in India, said that it is working to roll out support for 5G SA in 5G devices that don't support it yet.

Xiaomi also said that it would be rolling out 5G support via OTA (over the air) update for Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. Some devices that recently got it are Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, along with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G. Mi 10 series users were disappointed when they heard no positive development from Xiaomi for getting 5G support update. The company said that it would keep updating the users about the OTA update rollout on its social media platforms.