Spend Your Weekend Indulging in These Exciting OTT Films and Web Series

The following is a list of OTT platforms' new films and web series:

Meter

"Metre," an action comedy-drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulya Ravi, was created by Ramesh Kaduri. The film follows the story of a sincere police officer's son who holds contempt for the police force's failure to honour his father's integrity and honesty. However, circumstances force him to join the police, and he reluctantly strikes a deal with a corrupt minister to expose his wrongdoings in exchange for his dismissal. The narrative takes a turn when the minister asks the protagonist to fulfil a favour, which becomes the central focus of the remaining story.

OTT platform: Netflix

Corona Papers

"Corona Papers" is an action thriller in Malayalam, directed by Priyadarshan. The film draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's 1949 film "Stray Dog" and the Tamil film "8 Thottakkal." Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak, the plot revolves around a robbery and the subsequent pursuit of the culprits by the police. The film features notable performances by Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shabash Feluda

"Shabash Feluda" is a Bengali detective thriller series featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Biplab Chatterjee, and other talented actors. The narrative revolves around Feluda and Topshe, who are on a family trip to Gangtok. However, their peaceful vacation takes a dark turn when Feluda is tasked with investigating a mysterious murder. As he delves deeper into the case, he discovers that the ancient artefact called Yamantak holds the key to unravelling the clues. Written by Padmanabha Dasgupta and directed by Arrindam Sil, "Shabash Feluda" promises an enthralling and suspenseful storyline.

OTT platform: Zee5

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

The Hindi web series "Fireflies" is produced by Hemant Gaba, a National Award-winning producer, and written by Alok Sharma. The series features Aekam Binjwe, Meet Mukhi, and Madhoo Shah as the main protagonists. The story unfolds when Parth, a young man, stumbles upon Jugnu, a mysterious boy, in the wilderness. As Parth gets acquainted with Jugnu, he learns about Jugnu's extraordinary reality. Together, they embark on a mission to protect a mythical tree, setting the narrative in motion. "Fireflies" promises an intriguing blend of mystery and adventure.

OTT platform: Zee5

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

"Saas Bahu Air Flamingo" is a Hindi criminal drama series directed by Homi Adajania. The series features Dimple Kapadia, Radika, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar in prominent roles. Set in a violent and drug-infested environment, the series revolves around Savitri, who holds a position of power in a significant cartel. The central conflict arises when the question of who will inherit the throne arises, leading to intense power struggles and intriguing dynamics. Additionally, seasoned actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Jimit Trivedi portray minor roles, adding depth to the show's ensemble cast. Prepare yourself for a gripping tale of crime, ambition, and the pursuit of power in "Saas Bahu Air Flamingo."

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Leaked

The exclusive high school in Mumbai, Oakwood, is humming with rivalries, flirtatious couples, and numerous extracurricular activities. But a student's suicide is caused by a leaked MMS. But was her death really caused by the MMS? Leaked is a high school teen drama written by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Jeetu Arora, starring Pankhuri Gidwani, Noyrika Bhatheja, Leena Lal, Diksha Chatwal, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV