Must-Watch Films on OTT Platforms in the First Week of May 2023

The first week of May is set to bring a range of exciting films, from horror thrillers to romantic comedies, to various OTT platforms. Don't miss out on these 5 exciting OTT releases, which will be available on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

  • Meter, a contemporary action comedy-drama, on Netflix on May 5th.
  • Corona Papers, a Malayalam action thriller, on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th.
  • Play Dead, an American horror thriller, available on Amazon Prime Video from May 2nd.

Must-Watch Films on OTT Platforms in the First Week of May

With thrilling theatrical releases and subsequent internet premieres, April delivered on its promise to be one of the most enjoyable months of this year thus far. The upcoming month seems just as exciting, as the films coming to OTT in the first week of May give us a preview of what's to come. The beginning of this scorching month can't get any cooler than this, with everything from tense thrillers to witty romantic comedies.

Here are the OTT films that will be available in the first week of May that you must watch.

Play Dead

Play Dead, an American horror thriller directed by Patrick Lussier, centers around a criminology student who enters a mortuary by pretending to be dead. Chloe makes an effort to locate a piece of information linking her brother to a crime. Bailee Madison and Jerry O'Connell play the main characters in Play Dead.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: May 2, 2023

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog is a live-action animated fantasy comedy directed by Walt Becker and based on the children's book by Norman Bridwell. The story follows Emily Elizabeth, who lives in a tiny New York apartment and receives a little puppy from a mythical animal rescuer. However, the puppy grows into a 10-foot-tall gigantic hound, posing a challenge for Emily and her entertaining uncle. The movie features performances by Derby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: May, 2 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Luv Ranjan is the director of the Hindi rom-com Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the key roles. A breakup consultant named Mickey meets Tinni while attending his best friend's bachelor party in Spain. Deeply in love, the couple decides to get married, but Tinni's decision to live independently calls off the wedding. The key to the story is how the two reconcile and start a new life together.

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: May 3, 2023

Meter

The contemporary action comedy-drama Meter, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulya Ravi, was created by Ramesh Kaduri. A sincere police officer's son despises the police force for not honouring his father's integrity and honesty. However, after being coerced into joining the police, he strikes a deal with a dishonest minister to have him fired in exchange for leaking information. The protagonist is asked by the minister to complete a favour, which is the focus of the remaining narrative.

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: May 5, 2023

Corona Papers

Corona Papers is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Priyadarshan that is based on Akira Kurosawa's 1949 film Stray Dog and the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal. The plot of the movie revolves around a robbery that occurs during the COVID-19 outbreak and the police's pursuit of the offenders. In pivotal parts, it features Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release date: May 5, 2023

