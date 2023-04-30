Exciting Original Shows and Movies to Watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ provides exclusive original TV shows and movies in high-quality 4K HDR across all your screens, with the option to resume watching on any device. You can access Apple TV+ content only through the Apple TV app, available in over 100 countries and regions on popular smart TVs, Apple TV set-top boxes, iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple TV+ offers diverse genres, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows, featuring premium and compelling drama and comedy series, groundbreaking documentaries, and family entertainment.

Among the new releases are various shows and movies catering to different audiences. Below are some shows and movies that you can watch on Apple TV+.

Frog and Toad

Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books, Frog and Toad is an animated series that focuses on the friendship between two best friends. The show celebrates the beauty of diversity and the importance of accepting each other's unique qualities.

Ghosted

Ghosted is a romantic action-thriller featuring Chris Evans as Cole, a man who falls for Ana de Armas' character Sadie. However, he soon discovers that Sadie is actually a secret agent who is embroiled in an international espionage mission.

Drops of God

Drops of God is a dramatic adaptation of the popular manga that tells the story of Camille, the daughter of a renowned oenologist named Alexandre Leger. After her father's death, Camille must compete for the right to inherit his extraordinary wine collection. The series is bilingual and features both French and Japanese language dialogue.

Big Beasts

Big Beasts, produced by the same team behind Apple TV+'s Tiny World, is a documentary series that explores the lives of the world's largest animals, including the gray whale, orangutan, and polar bear. Shot in seventeen different countries, the show includes never-before-seen footage of these magnificent creatures and is narrated by Tom Hiddleston.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner stars in the limited series adaptation of The Last Thing He Told Me, a New York Times bestseller. The story follows Hannah, whose husband Owen suddenly disappears, leaving behind a cryptic note for his daughter. As Hannah tries to uncover the truth about her husband, she discovers that their entire life together may have been a lie.

Jane

Jane is an animated series that follows the adventures of Jane, a young environmentalist who is passionate about saving endangered animals. Using advanced computer graphics, the show brings to life the animals Jane encounters on her epic journeys around the world.

Tetris

Tetris is a movie that stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, who must navigate the complicated Cold War politics of the 1980s to acquire the distribution rights for the iconic video game Tetris. The film tells the true story behind the game's success and Rogers' collaboration with Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov.

Eva the Owlet

Eva the Owlet is a beautifully animated children's series based on the book series Owl Diaries. The show follows the adventures of Eva and her best friend Lucy as they go on exciting journeys and document their progress in Eva's journal.

The Big Door Prize

Chris O'Dowd leads the cast of The Big Door Prize, a comedy series adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name. The show follows the residents of a small town who become obsessed with a mysterious machine that promises to reveal their true potential in life. Apple has announced that the show will be returning for a second season.